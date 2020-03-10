|
Rhonda Jolynn Stephenson, 56, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 11 am on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Sanford with Pastor Larry Brock, officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Rhonda was born October 18, 1963 in Borger, Texas to Billy Joe Woods and Frances Marie McWhorter Woods. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Sanford. Rhonda graduated from Sanford Fritch High School in 1982. She liked to read and cook. Rhonda loved animals especially her dogs. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Stephenson of Borger; children, Kesli Cazarez and husband Daniel, Aly Gleason, Alex Stephenson; sister, Cindy Vilas and husband Twan of Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico; nephew, Dylan Vilas; niece, Emily Vilas; and a host of extended family.
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 11, 2020