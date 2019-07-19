Richard Henry Gay Sr. 76 of Borger went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Borger.



Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm Monday July 22, 2019 at Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. There will be a family and friends visitation at the funeral home Friday July 19, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.



Richard was born January 27, 1943 in Amarillo to Henry C. Gay Jr and Mary Isabella (Smith) Gay. He served in the US Army during Viet Nam War. He received the Big Red One patch. He was a member of Bethel Temple United Pentecostal Church. He married Linda Sue Driver October 16, 1970 in Borger. He was a mechanic Tech and paramedic for Phillips Petroleum. After retiring from Phillips, he was a guard at the Pampa prison.



Preceding him in death was his parents, aunt Ernestine Alexander and cousin Sylvia Hodge.



Surviving is his loving wife of 48 years Linda. Sons Richard Gay Jr. and wife Dezra of Amarillo; Lee Massengale and wife Lisa of Amarillo; Vance Massengale and wife Cindy of LaLuz, NM; Ricky Meredith and wife Cathy of Fritch. Daughters Kimberly Lovett and husband Dean of Amarillo; Lena Marie Gay of TN. Cousins Steve Smith and Debbie Brewer both of Borger. Nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Published in Borger News Herald on July 20, 2019