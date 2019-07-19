Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Henry Gay SR


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Henry Gay SR Obituary
Richard Henry Gay Sr. 76 of Borger went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Borger.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm Monday July 22, 2019 at Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. There will be a family and friends visitation at the funeral home Friday July 19, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Richard was born January 27, 1943 in Amarillo to Henry C. Gay Jr and Mary Isabella (Smith) Gay. He served in the US Army during Viet Nam War. He received the Big Red One patch. He was a member of Bethel Temple United Pentecostal Church. He married Linda Sue Driver October 16, 1970 in Borger. He was a mechanic Tech and paramedic for Phillips Petroleum. After retiring from Phillips, he was a guard at the Pampa prison.

Preceding him in death was his parents, aunt Ernestine Alexander and cousin Sylvia Hodge.

Surviving is his loving wife of 48 years Linda. Sons Richard Gay Jr. and wife Dezra of Amarillo; Lee Massengale and wife Lisa of Amarillo; Vance Massengale and wife Cindy of LaLuz, NM; Ricky Meredith and wife Cathy of Fritch. Daughters Kimberly Lovett and husband Dean of Amarillo; Lena Marie Gay of TN. Cousins Steve Smith and Debbie Brewer both of Borger. Nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
Download Now