Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmichael Whatley Funeral Directors - Pampa
600 N Ward P.O. BOX 2895
Pampa, TX 79065
(806) 665-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Kent


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Kent Obituary
Richard Kent, 88, of Pampa passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Pampa.

Services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Billy Paul Vinson, pastor of Canadian River Cowboy Church, officiating. Private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.

Mr. Kent was born July 16, 1930 in Minot, North Dakota to Albert and Pearl Kent. He graduated from Chadron High School in Chadron, Nebraska and went on to attend Chadron State for 2 years. After he completed 2 years of college, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served in the Korean Conflict, faithfully serving our country for 4 years. He married Dolores Ann McDaniel on April 9, 1955 in Enid, Oklahoma. Soon after they married, Richard began his career with Southwestern Bell Telephone. He worked for 37 years, retiring in 1993. Richard and Ann lived over 30 years in Borger, moving to Pampa 6 years ago. He enjoyed flying radio-controlled airplanes and traveling. He was a great "Grandpa" to his grandchildren and will be missed. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jeff Kent on April 10, 2019.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Kent of the home; his son, Tim Kent and wife Jan of Joplin, MO; a daughter-in-law, Debra Kent of Pampa; a brother, John Kent of Amarillo; a sister, Linda Kent Carson and husband Jim of Seattle, WA; 5 grandchildren, Adam Kent and wife Jennifer of Pampa, Brad Kent and wife Tiffany of Bastrop, Chad Kent and wife Keira of Pampa, Stephanie Kent of Joplin, MO, and Alexandra Kent Gerwel and husband John of Kansas City, MO; 5 great grandchildren, Noah, Henley, Emily, Greyson, and Emmalyn.

Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com
Published in Borger News Herald on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now