Richard Kent, 88, of Pampa passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Pampa.



Services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Billy Paul Vinson, pastor of Canadian River Cowboy Church, officiating. Private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.



Mr. Kent was born July 16, 1930 in Minot, North Dakota to Albert and Pearl Kent. He graduated from Chadron High School in Chadron, Nebraska and went on to attend Chadron State for 2 years. After he completed 2 years of college, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served in the Korean Conflict, faithfully serving our country for 4 years. He married Dolores Ann McDaniel on April 9, 1955 in Enid, Oklahoma. Soon after they married, Richard began his career with Southwestern Bell Telephone. He worked for 37 years, retiring in 1993. Richard and Ann lived over 30 years in Borger, moving to Pampa 6 years ago. He enjoyed flying radio-controlled airplanes and traveling. He was a great "Grandpa" to his grandchildren and will be missed. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jeff Kent on April 10, 2019.



Survivors include his wife, Ann Kent of the home; his son, Tim Kent and wife Jan of Joplin, MO; a daughter-in-law, Debra Kent of Pampa; a brother, John Kent of Amarillo; a sister, Linda Kent Carson and husband Jim of Seattle, WA; 5 grandchildren, Adam Kent and wife Jennifer of Pampa, Brad Kent and wife Tiffany of Bastrop, Chad Kent and wife Keira of Pampa, Stephanie Kent of Joplin, MO, and Alexandra Kent Gerwel and husband John of Kansas City, MO; 5 great grandchildren, Noah, Henley, Emily, Greyson, and Emmalyn.



