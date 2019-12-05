|
Richard Lane Clark, Jr. of Fritch, Texas passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the age of 89. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7 at 2:00 pm, First Southern Baptist Church in Fritch. Visitation will be held following the service. A private family burial will be held preceding the service.
Richard, "Dick", was born December 19, 1929 in Dallas, Texas to Richard L. and Lucille Shoemaker Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Peggy Clark Belcher and husband, Jim and a nephew, Dr. Jim Belcher. Richard grew up in Henrietta, graduated from Electra High School in 1947, and was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. He attended North Texas State University and was a member of the golf and tennis teams. He then attended Draughon's Business School. Richard served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict
Richard married the love of his life, Mava Mills, on September 21, 1956 in Cooper, Texas. They were married for 63 years. He worked for Mobil Oil Company in Electra, Texas and Hobbs, New Mexico then pursued his passion of becoming a PGA golf professional. He served as head professional at Phillips Country Club, Borger, and Ross Rogers Municipal Golf Course, Amarillo. Richard was a Life Member of the Professional Golfers' Association. Upon retirement from golf, he owned Howard's Package Store in Borger and later was employed part time with the Canadian River Authority.
Survivors include his wife, Mava; two daughters, Kay Nelson and husband, Mark of Magnolia; Kim Kirkpatrick and husband, Richard of Lubbock; four grandchildren, Nicole Bridges and husband, Noah; Mitch Nelson and wife, Ashley; Cole Kirkpatrick and wife, Mackenzie; Cameron Kirkpatrick and wife, Kari. Richard is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Ellen, Kate and Mark Nelson; Becker Bridges; Merritt Kirkpatrick and Webb Clark Kirkpatrick. Survivors also include two nieces, Lane Kingcade and husband, Dan and Diane Belcher.
Pallbearers are Cole and Cameron Kirkpatrick, Mitch Nelson, Noah Bridges, Reggie Jackson, Bill Myers and Larry Joe Reed. The family requests memorials be made to First Southern Baptist Church of Fritch Family Life Center or a .
Paw Paw loved the Lord, adored his family and friends, and loved life. Richard and Mava thoroughly enjoyed the friendships they had through their association with the Elks. He was an avid sports fan and a fierce competitor. His smile and laugh will be missed by all.
Published in Borger News Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019