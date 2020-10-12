



Robert B. "Bob" Knight, 81, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home in Amarillo. A Celebration of Life service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Grace Church in Borger. The family will welcome friends at a visitation Sunday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 at Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors in Borger.







Bob was born February 2, 1939 in Borger to Jack Blythe Knight and Virginia Elizabeth Thompson Knight. He attended the University of Oklahoma on a Track Scholarship and after graduation joined the U. S. Airforce during the Viet Nam War and became a pilot. Bob ran his father's lumberyard until he sold it and bought the Coors Distributorship, he helped many people in the Borger area and supported youth sports by sponsoring teams. He was a former Mayor of Borger and was active in Civic Affairs. Bob married Ladene August 8, 2008 in Amarillo.







He was preceded in death by his parents, his Daughter Marcy Elizabeth Babcock and his "Cork" Ruth Edwards.







Bob is survived by his wife Ladene, his sons Brad Knight and his wife Jamie of Frisco, Cory Bliss of Borger and Brenton Bliss of Amarillo, his daughter Currie Newman and her husband Bubba of Amarillo, his grandchildren Beau and Cole Babcock, Jack Henry, Elizabeth, Charlie and Anna Knight, Logan and Samuel Newman, Riley and Dawsyn Bliss.



