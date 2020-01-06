|
Robert "Dick" Loftis passed away in Amarillo, Texas on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 74. Robert was born on March 13, 1945 in Laneville, Texas to George Loftis Sr. and Rachel Loftis. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Melba Faye Brooks and Jonna Loftis, brothers Raymond Loftis, James Loftis and Donald Scallion.
Robert is survived by his wife Martha Loftis of Borger, sons Robert Loftis Jr. of Richland, Washington, Kevin Loftis of Borger and daughter Shelly Loftis of Dallas. Grandchildren Kendall and Carly Loftis of Richland Washington and Gabriel Atkins of Dallas. Brothers Charles "Pete" Loftis and George (Monkey) Loftis Jr. of Borger and sisters Georgie Brown of Pampa and Jean Scallion of Borger and a host of nephews and nieces.
Robert worked for the Phillips Carbon Black Plant and the City of Borger. He enjoyed working with the Tri-City Youth program as football and baseball coach. He really loved coaching his Pop Warner "Sooners" football teams. Robert was a member of the Church of Christ at Jim Hall and Green Street in Borger.
A memorial service will be held on January 4, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Church of Christ of Borger on Bulldog Blvd with Brother Eugene Brown of Pampa officiating.
Published in Borger News Herald on Jan. 7, 2020