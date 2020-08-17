1/1
Mr Robert E. Driver
1927 - 2020
Robert E. Driver, 92 of Borger went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 15, 2020 in Borger. Funeral services will be 3:00 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Bethel temple United Pentecostal Church. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Robert was born September 18, 1927 in Ada, OK to Bob and Bessie (Bailey) Driver. He married Oneta Lavita Landreth January 24, 1945. He's been a Borger resident since 1952. He owned and operated Eddie Driver's Garage. He also did some work for GMC and Bob Johnson Motor Company. He was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church in Pampa, TX. He loved to read the word of God especially the Psalms.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Lesa Lankford, eight Sisters and a son- in-law Richard Gay.

Surviving is a Son Stephen driver of Borger. Daughters Treva Saxon and husband Gary of Fritch;

Published in Borger News Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
