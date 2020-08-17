

Robert E. Driver, 92 of Borger went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 15, 2020 in Borger. Funeral services will be 3:00 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Bethel temple United Pentecostal Church. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Robert was born September 18, 1927 in Ada, OK to Bob and Bessie (Bailey) Driver. He married Oneta Lavita Landreth January 24, 1945. He's been a Borger resident since 1952. He owned and operated Eddie Driver's Garage. He also did some work for GMC and Bob Johnson Motor Company. He was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church in Pampa, TX. He loved to read the word of God especially the Psalms.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Lesa Lankford, eight Sisters and a son- in-law Richard Gay.



Surviving is a Son Stephen driver of Borger. Daughters Treva Saxon and husband Gary of Fritch;



