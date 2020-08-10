Robert Glenn Johnston, 67, of Fritch died Monday, August 3, 2020 in Fritch.
Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 in Citizens Cemetery in Clarendon.
Viewing will be held from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Due to the Coronavirus, we are only allowing 5 people to enter the funeral home at a time.
If attending the services, please be prepared to maintain social distancing practices.
Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon.
Glenn was born September 19, 1952 in Borger to William Oscar and Lillian Kathryn Maxey Johnston.Â He had been a resident of Fritch the past 25 years and was a truck driver prior to his retirement.Â He loved animals as well as cooking out, and barbequing
He was preceded in death by his father in 2006.
Survivors include his mother, Lillian Johnston of Fritch; a sister, Kathy Kunce and husband Kurtis of Borger; two nieces, Krystal Kunce and Karen Hunter; and three great nephews, Brandon, Blaine, and Sage; two aunts, Joveta Young of Amarillo and Mia Johnston of Clarendon; and numerous cousins.
The family request memorials be sent to Faith City Missions or Citizens Cemetery Association in Clarendon.
