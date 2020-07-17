U.S. Veteran

BORGER – Robert "Bob" Blair Hinds, 88, went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2020 in Borger, Texas. He was born November 9, 1931, in Borger Texas, the son of Clem and Margaret Esplin Hinds.







Bob graduated from Borger High School. Following graduation he worked for J.M. Huber in 1950. In 1951 he started an 18 month stint in the Marine Corp. Following his honorable discharge from the Marines, he went back to work for J.M. Huber and continued to work for Huber until his retirement 38 years later in 1988.







Bob married Jo Jean Copeland in 1953. Bob and Jo were long time members of the First Baptist Church of Borger where they were active in Bible Study, the Youth Ministry, and Missions. The couple traveled overseas on mission trips with the church and as a part of Michael Gott Ministries.







Bob was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Clem, Jr., Charles, John and his sisters Mary, May, Jean, and Rosalie.







He is survived by his wife, Jo, his three children Jan Lewis and husband Johnny; Danny Hinds and wife, Beverly; and Robin Lucero and husband Michael; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.







There will be a private family graveside service at Highland Park Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Brown's Funeral Home Chapel, Reverend Connie Moore presiding. Arrangements by Brown's Funeral Home, Borger, Texas.







In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to your favorite Christian charity.

