Mrs Roberta Williamson
1952 - 2020
Roberta Williamson, 68. Our beloved Wife, Mother and Nana passed away on June 7, 2020. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at New Life Church in Borger with Pastor Erron Mercer of Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch.

Roberta was born February 14, 1952 in Cheyenne, OK to Theodore Whitson and Alice Amanda Sizemore Whitson. She married Don Williamson July 20, 1982 in Stinnett, TX. She has lived in this area for the past 38 years and was a member of Central Baptist Church. She was on the Fritch EMS for many years, receiving the EMS/EMT of the Year Award in 1991, she also was a Fritch Fire Department Auxiliary member. Roberta was a home health care specialist and was an organizer of the Red Knight Garage Sale in Fritch. Roberta loved to read, fish, camp and shop, but most of all she loved being Nana to her nine grandkids and two great grandkids.

She was preceeded in death by her parents, her four brothers Loyd (Bud) Whitson, Charlie Whitson, Gene Whitson and Orbie Whitson and her 2 sisters Della Mae Andrews and Fern Boyett.

Roberta is survived by her husband Don, her three sons Ryan Thompson and his wife Danielle of Amarillo, Larry Don Williamson of Fritch and Greg Williamson and his wife Melissa of Amarillo, her two daughters Kandi Thompson/Jones of Walsenburg, Colorado and Kelli Hampton and her husband Andrew of Wheeler, TX, her nine grandkids Dakota Jones, Harley Jones, Sierra Thompson, Ethan Williamson, Evan Williamson, Braxton Hampton, Preston Hampton, Emma Williamson and Cooper Jack Hampton, her two great-grandkids Maverick and Coraline, her two brothers Mike Whitson and his wife Sue of Yukon, OK and Joe Whitson of Cheyenne, OK and her sister Cleo Pierce of Cheyenne, OK.

Casket Bearers will be Kasey Wood, Bill Thompson, Rusty Gillispie, Bill Rhodes, Raymond Mayes and Clint Mayes.

Published in Borger News Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
