Rodney Ray DeMoss, 82, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019.



A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in the First Baptist Church of Borger. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to the Opportunity Center, 930 Illinois St, Borger, TX 79007



Rodney was born July 7, 1936 in Nowata, Oklahoma to C.H. DeMoss and Ernestine Hall DeMoss. He proudly served in the United States Army. Rodney married Barbara Lanham in August of 1956 in Borger. He retired from Borger Bank at the age of 65. Rodney enjoyed reading western novels. He loved to be in the mountains, but nothing brought more joy to his life than his grandkids and great grandkids.



He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; and grandson, Bryan DeMoss.



Survivors include his sons, Brett DeMoss and wife Lynette of Fort Stockton, Texas, Mark DeMoss and wife Susan of Oklahoma City; three grandchildren, Zachary, Noah and Hannah; granddaughter-in-love, Shyenne DeMoss; two great grandchildren, Brooks and Steevi; and sisters, Dorothy Gage, Nancy Taylor and husband Merle all of Colbert, Oklahoma.



