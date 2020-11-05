Ronald Eugene Tull, 68, passed away on October 17, 2020 surrounded by his wife Donna, his son Kelly, and his daughter Baronica.



Ron was born on August 11, 1952 in Modesto, California to Lewis Edward Tull and Ruby Marie Gariepy Tull.



Ron graduated from Borger Sr. High School in 1971. Ron married his wife Donna, of 49 years, on December 3, 1971. He joined the United States Army on January 3, 1972 and was honorably discharged in December of 1974. Ron then went to work at Western Ammonia in Dimmitt, Texas. In August of 1976, Ron went to work at J.M. Huber Corporation, where he worked until his retirement in 2012, having worked there for 36 years.



Ron loved to hunt, especially with his son, fish, travel across the states with his wife, Buddy and Sassy in "Tulls Rig", spend time with his grandchildren and great granddaughters, watch NASCAR like it was interesting, and create wood working projects. He never thought his work was good enough, but to his family each piece is priceless.



Ron was preceded in death by his father Lewis Edward Tull, his mother Ruby Gould, his brothers Thomas Tull and James Tull, and his sister Betty Trumbly.



Ron is survived by his wife Donna Tull, his son Kelly Tull and wife Kelly Jo, his daughter Baronica Killins and husband Conor, his granddaughters Chaslyn Tull and boyfriend Layne Hernandez, McKenna Davis and husband Travis, Rubie Luna and husband Austin, his only grandson Marshall Killins, his great granddaughters Emery Hernandez, Sutton Davis and one on the way Everly Davis, his furry walking companions Buddy and Sassy, his sister Patricia Rinehart, his nieces and nephews, and his great nieces and great nephews.



Ron was known by many names such as Ronnie, Tull, Grandpa, Gramps, Peepaw, Great Grandpa and was the best he could be at them all. He will forever be in our thoughts and hearts, and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.



"LET 'ER RIP TATER CHIP!"



A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store