Ronald "Ronny" Garvin Line, 76, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Ronny was born June 25, 1943 in Borger to Garvin Line and Lois Hutchinson Line. He married the love of his life, Jenny Puett on February 13, 1975 in Borger. Ronny was a hard worker who owned Clearwater Oil, where he retired. He was a talented songwriter and musician who enjoyed singing, playing poker, cooking out, camping and working in his shop building unique contraptions. He was known for his quick wit, dry sense of humor, and his kind and humble spirit. A true family man, he loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Always looking for an easy target to tease, "Papaw" was always good for a quick laugh, a helping hand, or some advice about life.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Jenny of Stinnett; son Dade Line and wife Whitney of Stinnett; daughters, Ginger Marek and husband Filip of Borger, Donette Line of Galveston; five grandchildren, Payton, Elijah, Hunter, Zackary, Maylee; brother, Garvin Line, Jr. and wife Karla of Columbus, Missouri; and sister, Beth Sunderman and husband Max of Vega.
A private family memorial is scheduled. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Dec. 24, 2019