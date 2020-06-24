Ronald Joe Raff, a lifelong educator, graduated to his Heavenly Home on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Thomas, Oklahoma on November 18, 1935 to Bessie Louise and Irvin Larson Raff.



He grew up in Custer County, Oklahoma and graduated from Independence High School in 1953. He accepted Jesus as his Savior and was baptized at the Independence Methodist Church his senior year of high school. He graduated from Southwestern University with a BS in Biology/Math in 1958. He finished his Masters of Counseling in 1967.



He married Phyllis Irene Smith on August 6, 1955 in Clinton, Oklahoma. In August 2020, they would have celebrated 65 years of marriage.



Ronald went to work for Borger Independent School District in January, 1958. He taught Biology for 10 years and then became a Counselor in 1967. He retired from BISD in 1994 after 37 years of service to education. He loved his job and had many happy memories of his years at Borger High School.



Ronald was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandpa/pepa and great grandpa. He had a sharp wit and an infectious laugh. He enjoyed people. He was interested and interesting.



Ronald was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing and hunting.



He was an artist and craftsman. He enjoyed wood working and furniture building. He designed and created over 200 stained glass lamps for his family and closest friends. He had a giving spirit and a caring heart. He leaves a strong family and a great legacy of love.



Ronald was preceded in death by his mother and father, Bess and Larson Raff, his sister, Jean Stephens and son-in-law Glen Leven.



He is survived by his wife, Phyllis. They resided in their loving and happy home until his death. His children Roneen Leven of Panhandle, Jolynne and Jeff Sweet of Borger, Roger and Angie Raff of Borger, and Melanie and Ruben Reyes of Lubbock. He has 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.



e is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Roy Fisher of Thomas, Oklahoma and a favorite niece, Sandy Clark of Breckenridge, Texas.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24 from 5-7 p.m. at Minton-Chatwell Funeral Home in Borger.



Services will be held Thursday, June 25 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Borger, Texas under the direction of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Home.



Rev. Stan Cosby, lifelong friend, and Rev. Bobby Wilson, Pastor officiating.



His burial will follow Friday morning at Fairview Cemetery in Putnam, Oklahoma June 26 at 11 a.m.



Casket bearers will be Luke Durst, Ross Reyes, Willie Patman, Johnny Robertson, Sam Smith and Orin Patton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store