Rose Peterson, of Fritch, went to her Heavenly Home, Friday, June 28, 2019 at her home.



She was born December 9, 1951 in Guymon, Oklahoma to Tony Joe and Cleo (Chavez) Duran.



On January 30, 1971 Myron Peterson and Rose Marie Duran wed in Guymon, Oklahoma. They have been residents of Fritch for 39+ years.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints of Borger. Rose prided herself in being a homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She was also an In-Home Health Care provider. She was a proud member of AVVA, Chapter 404, Borger.



Preceding her in death was a baby daughter, Michele Lyn Peterson; a great granddaughter Rebeckah Mae Smith and her parents.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Myron; their 3 children: Colombo Del Peterson and wife Stefanie of Canadian, Texas; Sarah Estelle Buse and husband Mike of Dumas, Texas and Samuel Levi Aaron Peterson of Borger, Texas; a sister Beatrice Wade of Fritch, Texas; a brother Steven Duran of Mena, Arkansas; grandchildren: Jazmyne Rose Mae Smith and her husband Wesley of Fritch, Texas; Ryan Peterson a student at West Texas A&M University of Canyon, Texas; Erin M. Peterson of Quantico, Virginia (United States Marine Corp); Cheyenne S. Peterson of Borger, Texas; Levi A. Peterson of Borger, Texas; Wrangler A. Peterson of Borger, Texas; Madison S. Buse of Dumas, Texas; Emma Grace Peterson of Canadian, Texas; Casen Del Peterson of Canadian, Texas; her great grandchild, Nickolas Scot Smith of Fritch, Texas and numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1314 Roosevelt, Borger, Texas. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Borger, Texas.



The family will welcome friends on Tuesday from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel in Fritch.



"To all my friends that I didn't get to say bye to" - Rose Peterson



Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Fritch. Published in Borger News Herald on July 2, 2019