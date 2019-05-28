Resources More Obituaries for Rosena Yeager Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rosena A. Yeager

1935 - 2019 In Memoriam Condolences Flowers Rosena Airington Yeager was the 1st of 3 children born to Charlene and O.O. (Jake) Airington in Kenefic, OK on October 6, 1935. They lived in an area where many of the families were related and their playmates were cousins. Rosena was described a goody two shoes because she wouldn't smoke in the barn with her cousins. After graduation from Borger High School, she be-

came a secretary for the Sherriff in Hutchinson County. In 1954, she met a recently discharged Naval Petty Officer who had served in Korea named Bill Yeager and fell in love. On November 26, 1955, in Borger, TX, with family and friends gathered, she married Billy O. Yeager at the Bunavista Baptist Church. Bill's career in the oil and gas services business involved everything from equipment operator to Regional Management and spanned 40 years working for various companies in locations from Pampa and Perryton, TX, Gillette, WY, Hobbs, NM and finally Sidney, MT where they spent 32 years.

Rosena was a wonderful mother, wife, very involved with her children in school, scouting, masonic youth organizations and sports. She supported Bill in his career by getting to know other wives and community citizens in each new location.

She died May 9, 2019 at the age of 83 after a long battle with severe dementia and was preceded in death by her husband, Billy O. Yeager of Sidney, MT and their first child, Brian O. Yeager, her parents, Charlene and O.O. (Jake) Airington of Pittsburg, TX and a sister, Janelda Faye Burleson of Amarillo, TX.

She is survived by two children, a daughter – Valerie Yeager Halterman and her husband, Martin of Marlow, OK, a son, Gary Yeager of Marlow, OK, two grandchildren, Erica Halterman Gillispie of Duncan, OK and Josh Yeager of Marlow, OK; brother, Everett Airington of Dallas, TX, two sisters, Sue Pipkin of Byers, CO and Lona McGill of Dexter, KS, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and other family members and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Highland Park Cemetery in Borger, Texas with Pastor Conny Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am until noon on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.