Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of Christ at Borger
Rosita Heredia


1936 - 2019
Rosita Heredia Obituary
Rosita Heredia, 83, passed away October 14, 2019. Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday October 16 at the Church of Christ at Borger, with Rev. Juan Delfierro officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors.
Rosita was born on September 16, 1936 in Santa Elena, Chihuahua, Mexico to Pablo and Irene Arenas Rodriguez. She married Antonio Heredia on September 10, 1957 at Ojinaja Chihuahua, Mexico. Rosita was a housewife and loved to sew and bake.
Rosita was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, and two sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Jessie Heredia of Borger, Arturo Heredia of Borger, Francisco Heredia of Duncan, Arizona, Juan Heredia, Lucas Heredia, Pablo Heredia, all of Borger; daughters, Elsa Garcia and Christina Vasquez both of Borger; sister, Jesusita Rando of Odessa, Texas; Rosita was blessed with twenty-seven grandchildren, forty-nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
