Ruben C. Torres, 64, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will held 10 am on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church with Fr. James M. Schmitmeyer, offici- ating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery under the direction

of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. Ruben was born July 11, 1954 in Knox City, Texas to Jorge Torres and Octaviana Catano Tor- res. He married Ramona Cobos on June 11, 1971 in Dumas. Ruben enjoyed tinkering with cars, going to car shows and building things. He also enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with his wife. Nothing brought more joy to his life than

his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; great-

grandchild, Jesus Pacheco; and brother, Jorge Torres.

Survivors include his wife, Ramona of Borger; sons, Ruben Torres and wife Shannon of Borger, Marcel Torres of Borger; daughters, Marcie Torres and Roger Miramontes of Borger, Veatrice Torres and Spencer Tiger of Amarillo; nine grandchil- dren, Desiree, Matthew, Alex, Davion, Angelic, Carolyn, Ruben, Elyes, Victoria; six great grand- children, Alexis, Bryston, Arriana, Z'riah, Serenity, Jaleyah and one on the way; brothers, Carlos Torres of Oklahoma City, Ernest Torres and wife Josie of Amarillo, Victor Torres of Tulsa; sisters, Gracie Flores and husband Albert, Anna Torres, Lupe Torres all of Oklahoma City; and a host of extended family. Published in Borger News Herald on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary