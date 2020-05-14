

Ruby Anderson, 94, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.



Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in the Minton Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dr. Jerry Lane officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers her memory may be honored with a gift to Crown of Texas Hospice Foundation, ATTN: BSA Hospice of the Southwest, #3 Care Circle, Amarillo, Texas 79124 or Golden Years, 100 North Bryan, Borger, Texas 79007.



Ruby was born the youngest of thirteen children on January 17, 1926 to John Brown and Lula B. Inskeep Brown. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church where she was often seen spending time with her friends in the Red Hat Society. Ruby worked as a customer service rep for Southwestern Bell Phone Company until she retired. She decided retirement was not for her and went to work for Bealls until she retired again. She enjoyed reading, going for walks, playing a game of dominos after dinner and eating sweets, especially cookies. Ruby, Grace and Eddie affectionately called the Golden Girls were often seen together walking around town, going shopping and catching sales.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Anderson; and twelve brothers and sisters.



Survivors include her son, Kent Anderson and wife Jill of Doha, Qatar; daughter, Kelly Groves of Borger; two grandchildren, Jordan Williamson and husband Cade, Jaemi Groves and fiancé Nathan Walton; and great granddaughter, Paisley Williamson.



--

