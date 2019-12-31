|
|
Russell Don Brown, 46, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Celebration Family Church in Fritch with Pastor Dwight Kirksey officiating and Amando Lujan, assisting. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the funeral home in Fritch. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a financial gift to help his family with funeral expenses through Minton Chatwell.
Russell was born August 11, 1973 in Borger, Texas to Donna (Lawrence) and Willard Brown. He was employed by QDB Consulting LLC. He loved to gather with family and friends and cookout. Russell loved golfing, hunting, camping and all outdoor activities. He would tell a tale or a joke to anyone that would listen, even if it was the same one over and over. Russell loved to be with his family more than anything and lived life to the fullest.
Russell is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Wayne Lawrence, Bill Brown; and niece, Keara Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Tonja of Fritch; daughter, Kayla Brown of Fritch; son, Kadin Brown of Fritch; parents, Donna and Willard Brown of Borger; sister, Heather Sullivan of Borger; brother, Andy Brown and wife Sara of Borger; nieces and nephews, Kirstie Lagunas, Tanner Richardson, Jaylin Richardson, James Brown, Zach Deen, Ashley Deen; and host of extended family and friends.
Published in Borger News Herald on Jan. 1, 2020