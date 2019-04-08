Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Directors - Borger
206 W 1st P.O. Box 5313
Borger, TX 79008
(806) 273-7555
For more information about
Russell Hampton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Hampton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Hampton


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Russell Hampton Obituary
Russell Hampton, of Borger, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 in Amarillo.

He was born April 20, 1957 in Eastland , Texas to Oran Ralph and Gloria LaFaye (Stephens) Hampton. He worked as an operator on drilling rigs.

Russell was a loving father and a beloved "pappy" to his grandchildren. His infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Russell's survivors include a daughter, Kristin Torres and husband Thomas of Amarillo; a son, Scott Hampton and wife Heather of Amarillo; 2 brothers: Tommy Hampton and wife Gina of Fritch and Curtis Hampton and wife Vera of Stinnett; 3 sisters: Rhonda Low and husband Craig of Pahrump, Nevada; Brenda Whaley and husband Ronnie of Katy, Texas and Serena Salazar and husband Daniel of Brandon, Florida; 7 grandchildren: Shanna, Karsyn, Paxton, Jule, Aubrey, Emrey and Landrey.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Eternal Light Church, 822 Weatherly, Borger. Interment to follow at Highland Park Cemetery , Borger. Pastor Scott Hampton and Pastor Travis Preas will officiate.

Service are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now