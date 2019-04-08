|
Russell Hampton, of Borger, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 in Amarillo.
He was born April 20, 1957 in Eastland , Texas to Oran Ralph and Gloria LaFaye (Stephens) Hampton. He worked as an operator on drilling rigs.
Russell was a loving father and a beloved "pappy" to his grandchildren. His infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Russell's survivors include a daughter, Kristin Torres and husband Thomas of Amarillo; a son, Scott Hampton and wife Heather of Amarillo; 2 brothers: Tommy Hampton and wife Gina of Fritch and Curtis Hampton and wife Vera of Stinnett; 3 sisters: Rhonda Low and husband Craig of Pahrump, Nevada; Brenda Whaley and husband Ronnie of Katy, Texas and Serena Salazar and husband Daniel of Brandon, Florida; 7 grandchildren: Shanna, Karsyn, Paxton, Jule, Aubrey, Emrey and Landrey.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Eternal Light Church, 822 Weatherly, Borger. Interment to follow at Highland Park Cemetery , Borger. Pastor Scott Hampton and Pastor Travis Preas will officiate.
Service are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 2, 2019