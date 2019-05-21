|
Ruth Marie Robinson 82, of Borger died Sunday April 14, 2019 in Amarillo.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am Friday at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Ruth was born November 9, 1936 in Barnsdall, OK to W. S. and Pearl Thelma ( Warren ) Nicholas. She married James E. Robinson October 24, 1953 in Bartlesville, OK. She loved doing crafts.
Preceding her in death was her parents, husband. Sisters Minnie Pingleton; Mary Long; Thelma Ann Whitington. Brothers Ray, Bob and Bill Nicholas.
Surviving is a niece Peggy and her husband Richard of Granit City, Ill.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 18, 2019