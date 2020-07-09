Sarah Ann Ledford, 86, beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother was called to meet her Lord on July 7, 2020. She entered this world on July 26, 1933 in DeLeon, TX, born to Byron and Jewel Locke. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday at First Southern Baptist Church in Fritch with Pastor Brian Glosson of First Assembly of God Church and Pastor Dan Brunson officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch.



Sarah married Roland Ledford on December 14, 1948 in Odessa, Texas. she has been a resident of Fritch for the past 45 years and was a member of 1st Assembly of God Church in Fritch. She was an entrepreneur owning Sarah's Restaurant and First Impressions Clothing Store in Fritch. She was awarded the Fritch Citizen of the Year, was the President of the Women's Missionary Ministries at her church and a member of the Red Hat Society. Sarah loved life and helping people, including the many children she took into her home. One of her greatest enjoyments was spoiling her many grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



She is survived by her husband of seventy-one years Roland Ledford, her son Ronnie Ledford and his wife Kendra of Fritch, her two daughters Andrea Wright and her husband David of San Antonio and Liz Lindsey and her husband Jimmy of Fritch, her ten Grandchildren, her 29 Great Grandchildren and her two Great Great Grandchildren, her sister Marilyn Sue Breznik and husband Tommy of Fritch and her special friend America McMillon.





