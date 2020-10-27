Sharen Sue Talbert, 73, passed away Monday afternoon, October 19, 2020 at her home in Guymon.
The daughter of Austin and Juanita (Scott) Williams, she was born January 27, 1947 in Memphis, Texas. At a young age, Sharen's family moved to Borger, Texas where she attended school, graduating with the Class of 1966.
Sharen and Wayne Talbert were united in marriage on August 20, 1966 in Phillips, Texas. They made their home in Guymon. Sharen was a devoted housewife and mother and had worked for a time as a teller at City National Bank.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Judy Williams.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 54 years, Wayne Talbert of the home; two sons: Richard Talbert of Guymon and Billy Talbert and wife, Cyndi of Oklahoma City; grandchildren: Treven, Keeven and Ashton Talbert all of Guymon, Kali and husband, Winston Kimball of Texhoma, Kirsten Worsley of Broxton, Georgia, and Bailey and husband, Colter Kuykendall of Hooker; her great grandkids: Kaedyn and Braylon Kimball, and Kasen Worsley; her twin sister, Karen Johnson of Canyon, Texas; and nieces and nephews: Renee and husband, Larry Brummett and Leslie Beilue; Tammy Thomas and Misty, Kim, Ashley and Kim Thomas; Dave and wife, Debbie Smith and Chris Wedgeworth, Jennifer, Jeremy and Scott Smith.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday afternoon, October 22nd at 4:00 p.m. at the Highland Park Cemetery in Borger, Texas with Rev. Odie Nunley officiating. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
There will be a time of visitation for friends on Wednesday, October 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials in memory of Sharen can be made to the American Cancer Society
and will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home