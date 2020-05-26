Sheila Denise Dawson was born on April 22, 1960 in Vincennes, Indiana to William Allen Fisher and Eva Pearl Fisher. She grew up in Amarillo, Texas and in 1973, she married Matt Dawson. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked in Home Health Care and loved doing it, but her most important job was being a wonderful stay at home wife.



She was proceeded in death by both of her parents, and her son Timothy Allen Dawson. She is survived by her spouse Matt Dawson; her sister, Patricia and husband Allen Hale; brother, Mike and wife Cindy Fisher; and brother, Harold Fisher all of Amarillo, Texas; daughter, Tianna and husband Michael Sebold; son, Randy and wife Kristin Dawson all of Fritch, Texas; grandchildren, Brianna Price and fiancé Jett Gibson, Brittany Price and fiancé Brennan Anderson, Sierra Dawson, Sean Price, Ira Price, Andrea Price, Aliza Dawson, Felicity Anderson, and Joelina Anderson; great-grandkids, Raylan Anderson, Jett Gibson, Grayson Anderson, Kai Gibson due July, and baby Charlton due December; best friends, Susie and Wayne Heidelberg all of Fritch, Texas.



Sheila was a strong, caring, and passionate woman. She was the glue to our family. She taught us how to be strong and to work hard for what we wanted. One of her favorite sayings was "What happens at granny's house stays at granny's house," she told everyone this all the time. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. She would let her grandkids sit on her porch and eat ice cream at eight in the morning for breakfast. She would drive with them everywhere they went. If you needed help, she was the one you would call. She was everyone's biggest supporter. No matter how bad the situation got she always found a way to make everyone smile. Brittany would tell you, "If you were someone, she loved she'd do anything for you."



She enjoyed long car rides and listening to music. She drove with her grandkids everywhere they would go no matter the distance. She loved to go over to Susie's house and play Farkle. She would spend may nights playing card games with her grandkids. She loved her animals and enjoyed taking care of them. She collected candles, CD's, and dream catchers. She was proud of her family and we were blessed to have her.



You will be loved by all, missed by all, and remembered by all. We love you!



Funeral services will be held 2 pm Monday, June 1, 2020 in the Minton-Memorial Chapel in Borger at 314 South Hedgecoke. Sheila will be available for viewing 9 am – 8 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday at Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors in Fritch.





