|
|
Shelly June Evans, age 53, passed away on February 24, 2020 at Lubbock Covenant Hospital surrounded by family.
She is survived by her mother, Donna Reneau of Borger, father, Lynn Ashlock of Amarillo, sister, Angela Duncan, niece, Kathy Mitchell, nephew Billy Mitchell, and great niece, Avery Williams, and a brother-in-law, Tracy Mitchell.
Shelly had a great smile and infectious laugh. She loved her family and friends. She loved her second father, Norman Reneau, that passed away in 2016. She made everything special.
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 4, 2020