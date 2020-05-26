Mrs Sibyl (Hooten) Maxwell
1925 - 2020
Sibyl Hooten Staggs Maxwell, 95 years of age, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

She was born in Klondike, Texas on March 5, 1925, the 7th of 9 children born to Carl and Rose Ella Hooten.

You cannot sum up 95 years of a well-lived life in a paragraph. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a

great-great grandmother. She was a devout Christian woman who lived every day of her life according to God's word, as she understood it.

She wanted everyone to know the Lord as their personal Savior. If you knew Sibyl, you loved her and she loved you.

She always saw the best in everyone. Her family's nickname for her was "Pollyanna" and she was known for her wit and sense of humor. She believed that "the task that lies ahead of us is never as great as the Power behind us."



Preceding her in death was her husband of nearly 50 years, Bert Harvey Maxwell; her parents and her siblings.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her children: Junie Staggs Chambers and husband Richard, Janie Staggs Pruitt,

Cindy Maxwell Grubbs and husband Joey and Jeff Maxwell and his wife P-Nut; 9 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Maxwell will lie in state at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st, Borger on Monday, May 25 from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM.

There will be a come- and- go visitation on Tuesday, May 26 from 8:00 AM- 7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Sibyl's favorite charity: The Gideons International, PO Box 97251,

Washington, DC 20090-7251 or Gideons.org.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger,

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Borger News Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 25, 2020
Memories from the past continue to pop up in my thoughts.
Good memories, which you have been a part of for many decades.
A tear gives life.
Time doesn't stop here, it continues.
In his presence, that's where I'm/You are strong.

Sibyl,
Praise him.

.
LARRY SUMPTER
Friend
May 23, 2020
To symbols family I am so sorry. She was a precious Christian lady. Heaven is indeed blessed to welcome her home.
Donna Murrow
May 22, 2020
Dear Janie, June & family,
I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom was always so sweet and welcoming. I share in your grief. It was a privilege to know her. God bless you girls and your families. Dale & Connie Gallaspy
Connie Gallaspy
Friend
