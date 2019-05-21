Stanley Wayne Smith, 73, of Pampa, passed away April 29, 2019 in Pampa.

Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, May 4, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, with Dale West, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery un- der the direction of Car-

michael-Whatley Funeral Directors.

Stanley was born May 15, 1945 in Matador to

George and Ola Belle Smith. He attended grade school in Pampa and was a 1963 graduate of Borger High School. In 1965, he was drafted into the U. S. Army. He served two years as a helicopter mechanic and served a nine-month tour in Viet- nam. When he returned home, Stanley worked for Bell Helicopter for several years. In 1972, he went to work for the family business, Independent Machine, in Borger until the early 1980's. Stan- ley married Debra Switzer on October 12, 1973 in Borger. He worked for several machine shops in the Panhandle area throughout his career, and then retired with Disco Inc. in Borger in 2015.

Stanley was a member of First United Methodist Church where he was chairman of the Benevolence Fund for the past seven years. He was a competitive target shooter and was a drag racer when he was younger. Stanley loved the outdoors. He loved being at the lake. He enjoyed fishing and was an excellent water skier. He was "Pop" and "Nana's Papa" to his grandchildren. He loved the Lord, was a loving son, husband, brother, daddy and friend.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Smith of the home; a daughter, Robin Meek and husband Greg of Amarillo; two sons, Scot Smith and wife Shelly of Borger, and Josh Smith of Smithfield, Ohio; a sister, Becky Weber of Borger; eight grandchildren, Will Meek, Ashley Meek, Tristan Smith, Wesley Smith and wife Jazzy, Katelynn Smith, Noah Meek, Jessie Smith and Shawn Smith; and a great grandson, Nickolas Smith. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jerrall Smith; two nephews, Jerrall Smith Jr. and Lesley Weber; a brother-in-law, Jerry Weber; and a great grand- daughter, Rebeckah Mae Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the First United Methodist Church Benevolence Fund, PO Box 1981, Pampa, Texas 79066-1981.

