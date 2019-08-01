Home

Stephanie Dawn Huddle


1969 - 2019
Stephanie Dawn Huddle Obituary
Stephanie Dawn Huddle, 49, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Minton Memorial Chapel.

Stephanie was born August 1, 1969 in Borger to Teddy and Joyce Bristow West. She worked as a nurse. Stephanie enjoyed hanging out with her friends and shopping. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father, Teddy West and a brother, Bobby West.

Survivors include her daughters, Alyssa Martin and husband Pierce of Austin, Summer Snyder and husband Zac of Borger; son, Blake Ashby of Borger; mother, Joyce West; two grandsons, Jaxton and Denver Martin; and one grandson on the way, Gracen Snyder.
Published in Borger News Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
