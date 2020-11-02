Stephanie Grace Guess, 51, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.



Funeral services will be held 1 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Fairlanes Baptist Church with Pastor Reece Watson and Pastor Danny Courtney officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Monday, November 2, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers her memory may be honored with a gift to the Texas Kidney Foundation, 4204 Gardendale #106, San Antonio, Texas 78229.



Stephanie was born February 2, 1969 in Buenos Aires, Argentina to Charles "Chuck" LaGrone and Cynthia Ivey LaGrone. She was a member of Fairlanes Baptist Church. An avid Texas Tech fan, she also attended University there. Stephanie enjoyed reading and watching Jeopardy. Truly an artistic minded individual, she loved to decorate and had a keen eye for it.



She is preceded in death by her father.



Survivors include her husband, Travis of Pampa; mother, Cynthia LaGrone of Borger; brother, Larry Dale LaGrone of Borger; mother and father in law, Becky and Ross Guess of Amarillo; niece, Lauren LaGrone of Houston; nephew, Tony LaGrone of Michigan; aunt, Mary Ivey Howell and husband Michael of Arizona; cousins, Kathy Louks, Karen Stoffle; and a host of extended family.





