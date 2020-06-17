Mr Steve Pahula
1957 - 2020
Steve Pahula passed away May 27, 2020 in Amarillo.

He was born April 27, 1957 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Michael Pahula , Jr. and Violet Germain (Genest) Pahula.

Steve was an operator in the oil fields. Marie Evans and Steve Pahula were married March 5, 1980 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Marie (2015); his sister, Karen Celina Reppert and her son, Richard Jon Paul Reppert; a sister-in-law, Anna Pahula and his parents.

Left behind to cherish his memory are 2 daughters: Angela Rainbolt and Crystal, Heather Contreras and husband Michael; 2 sisters: Mickey Wyss and husband Larry, Shari Hastings and husband Mike; 2 brothers: Mike Emile Pahula and Michael Jason Pahula; friends: Dwight Lakey, Tory Lopez and Xavier "Wavy" Cunningham; 11 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.

Services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area- Fritch Fortress Amphitheater. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Borger.

Steve has "Gone Fishin'".....hope he catches a big one!

Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.

Published in Borger News Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Service
02:30 PM
Lake Meredith NRA, Fritch Fortress Amphitheater
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Directors - Borger
206 W 1st
Borger, TX 79008
(806) 273-7555
