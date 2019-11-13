|
|
Sue Nell Grotjohn Botkin Maglaughlin, 87, of Manor Park in Midland, TX passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Sue was born on December 24, 1931 in Ginger Blue, Missouri to Richard and Blanche Grotjohn. Years later they moved to Borger, TX for work with Phillips Petroleum. There she grew up and attended elementary school in Bunavista and Borger Schools. She graduated from Borger High School in 1950. She then attended Frank Phillips College in Borger and Texas A&I in Kingsville.
Sue married Noble Jr. Botkin in 1952. They attended First Christian Church in Borger. They had two children Kris Kenyon Botkin and Susan Elizabeth Botkin. They were married for 13 years at the time of her husband's death in 1965.
Sue married Ed Maglaughlin on June 9, 1967 in Pampa, TX. They attended First Presbyterian Church in Pampa. After his retirement from Celanse Chemical as a chemist, they moved to Denton TX. They attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Denton. They lived in Denton for 28 years at the time of his death in 2014. Sue moved to Midland in 2015 to be closer to family.
Sue was a homemaker. She had a talent for decorating, creating floral arrangements, needlepoint and keeping a spotless house. She loved cooking and baking her famous cherry pies for her family. She had a green thumb when it came to gardening, she loved African violets and had an eye for landscaping. Their home was the envy of the neighborhood. They won countless awards for "The Best Yard in Denton".
Sue was always known for her impeccable taste in her home and the way she dressed. Her make-up was always on and there was a trip to the beauty shop every week to keep each hair in place.
Sue is survived by her sister Sara Beth Grotjohn of Goldthwaite, TX; her son Kris Botkin and his wife D'Ann of Midland, TX; her daughter Susie Staus and husband Jimmy of Houston, TX; one step daughter Linda Maglaughlin of Amarillo, TX; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Blanche, a brother Dale, husbands Noble Jr. Botkin and Ed Maglaughlin.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Manor Park for their heart felt care, to Martha Rodriquez, her caregiver and dear friend that took her on countless errands, doctors and beauty shop appointments, and to Narnie Buchanan and June Reid for welcoming her to Midland and becoming instant friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30am at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery in Borger, TX.
Arrangements for cremation were under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland, TX. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Borger News Herald on Nov. 14, 2019