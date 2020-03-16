|
|
Sue Scroggins , 63, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Westlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Terry Corbett officiating. Cremation is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Sue was born June 4, 1956 in Spearman, Texas to Dewey Taylor and Virginia Willmon Taylor. She married Ronnie Scroggins on September 13, 1974 in Stinnett. Sue enjoyed shopping and cooking. She was a self-proclaimed food critic.
She is preceded in death by her father, Dewey Taylor; husband, Ronnie Scroggins; son, Anthony Alan Scroggins; and daughter, Joey Belle Taylor.
Survivors include her mother, Virginia Taylor of Gruver; daughter, Tory Scroggins and Hawk Sanders of Borger; step-daughter, Brenda Downing and husband Dewayne of Borger; adopted daughter, Christa Wilkinson and husband, Sonny of Stinnett; grandchildren, Verna, Falcon, William, Donavan, Kassandra, Miranda, Ashlyn, Jazmyn, Dakota, Diamond; four great grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Taylor and wife Victoria of San Antonio; sister, Gail Schmidt-Witcher and husband, Steve of Dumas; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family.
--
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 17, 2020