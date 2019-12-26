|
|
Sylvia Clawson passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Amarillo at The Claremont, Assisted Living Facility.
She was born February 8, 1930 in Borger, Texas to Henry Peyton and Racine Ward. Haskell Clawson and Sylvia Ward were married in Borger, Texas and were married 67 years until Mr. Clawson passed.
Sylvia attended the First Baptist Church of Borger and until retirement was a Security Guard at the Refinery Plant.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Haskell; 2 sons: Jay Clawson and Jody Clawson; 3 sisters: Virginia Gray, Maxine Rafferty and Ramona Ward and her parents.
Leaving behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Darlene Bristow and husband Matt of Amarillo; son, Ricky Dale Clawson and wife Kristin of Solon, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Beverly Clawson of Amarillo and 4 grandchildren: Stephaney Ramirez and husband Sontos, Cody Clawson, Chelsea Zachry and husband Rob and Nicole Bristow.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Bible Baptist Church, Borger. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery, Borger.
Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Dec. 27, 2019