Ted R. Day, 83 of Fritch,TX passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 to be with his Lord and Savior. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church in Fritch. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Pampa,TX under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch. Family and friends visitation will be Friday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.



Ted was born August 15, 1936 in Amarillo to Lester William and Sarah Viola (Morrison) Day. He was a graduate of Amarillo High School and joined the US Marine Corps in 1954. He served honorably in the Marine Corps from 1954-1961 attaining the rank of Sgt., during this time he served overseas in Korea. Additionally, he served in the Marine Corps Reserve until 1968. Ted was an administrator in vocational education for 30 years. He married Jeannine Maness August 23, 1974 in Pampa, TX. He was a member of the Marine Corps League of Knoxville, TN and a member of Faith Baptist Church in Fritch, TX. He loved radio control planes, gardening, target shooting, camping, fishing woodworking and spending time with family.



Preceding him in death are his parents, a brother William Day, a sister Oleta Valentine Day and his beloved dog, Gunny.



Surviving is his wife Jeannine; sons, Marine Master Sergeant Michael Chad Day of Jacksonville, NC and Douglas Day of Amarillo, TX; daughters, Wendy Day Greene and husband Kenny of Knoxville, TN, Julia Day Zerkel and husband Richard Zerkel of Anchorage, AK and Sunny G. Day of Knoxville TN. Ted was blessed with seven grandchildren Sarah Zerkel, Austin Zerkel, Caden Day, Lillian Day, Katherine Day, Haley Greene and Reagan Greene.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store