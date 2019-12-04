|
Teresa Gale Ackley Ross, 63, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at her home in Fritch. Funeral service will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the First Assembly of God Church, 409 S. Ridgeland in Fritch. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Burgin Funeral Home, 200 S. McGee in Borger.
She was born on November 16, 1956 in Oildale, California to Tommy Gale Ackley and Wanda Mae Priest Ackley.
Teresa married the love of her life, Jim Ross, in Amarillo, Texas in 1972. They were married 47 years.
She was a homemaker. She loved gardening and canning, but mostly, she loved investing into her family. She loved her children and family unconditionally. She also loved her animals.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter, Ralena Machelle Ross- identical twin of Dalena, in 1975.
Her survivors include her husband Jim of Fritch; daughters, Shannon Lovato and her husband Danny, and Dalena Blacksten and her husband Mark; grandchildren Kelby Lovato, Chloe Lovato, Riley Blacksten and Railey Blacksten; sister Darena Modisette, half-sisters in California, Becky Underwood, Shawna Horton, and Julie Ackley; and several nieces and nephews.
Most of all, Teresa loved the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
