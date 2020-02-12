Home

Mrs Terry (Dyer) Holliday


1955 - 2020
Mrs Terry (Dyer) Holliday Obituary



Terry Dyer Holliday ,64, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Plano
Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents L.E. Dyer and his wife Billie.
Terry was born in Borger, Texas on June 23, 1955 and grew up at Spring Creek.
She was a 1973 graduate of Borger High School. She married Larry Holliday on
November 17, 1987 in McKinney, Texas.
Survivors include her husband Larry of Richardson, a sister Dianne Dyer Say
and husband Ricky of Borger, and six nephews and their families.
Published in Borger News Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
