Terry Joe Bevins, Sr., 65, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.



The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the funeral home. As per his wishes, following the visitation Terry will be cremated and his ashes scattered at the ranch in a private ceremony. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Terry was born April 2, 1953 in Borger to Frankie Joe Bevins and Wilma Rae Hixon Bevins. He married Kristine Lynn Gregory on October 22, 1970 in Williamsburg, Kentucky. At the age 19, Terry began working for Phillips 66 and after forty years of dedicated service he retired as the plant manager from Sid Richardson Carbon Company. Throughout his life, Terry enjoyed a long list of hobbies: riding horses, team roping, feeding cattle, taking motorcycle trips, camping with friends and family and watching his grandchildren play sports. He had a huge heart for people and as his mother would say, "He would give you the shirt off his back". Nothing brought more joy to his life then spending time with friends and family; he was a devoted and loving Husband, Dad, and Grandpa.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



Survivors include his wife, Kristine of Stinnett; sons, Terry Bevins, Jr. and wife Denise of Stinnett, Troy Bevins and wife Jami of Amarillo; daughter, Tonya Alexander and husband Marc of Bushland; ten grandchildren, Sarah Terbush and husband Josh, Bailey Bevins and husband Edgar Rodriguez, Abbey Flaharity and husband Trever, Kylie Alexander, Mackenzie Bevins, Cole Alexander, Bradley Bevins and wife Savanah, Dawson Bevins, Shelbey Rios, Braxton Bevins; eight great grandchildren and one great grandson due to arrive in June; brother, David Bevins and wife Lidonna of Granbury, Timothy Bevins and wife Becky of Shawnee; sister, Debbie Brewer and husband Gary of Borger; and a host of extended family.