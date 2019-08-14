|
|
Thomas Michael Crawford, 31, passed away on August 11, 2019. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Celebration Family Church in Fritch with Rev. Kyle Brock of the Grace United Methodist Church in Plainview officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 Wednesday in the evening at the funeral home.
Thomas was born December 23, 1987 in Amarillo to Thomas E. Crawford and Lori Laukala Crawford Mercer. He lived his lifetime in the Borger area and loved his family, farming and four wheelers.
Thomas is survived by his father T. E. Crawford of Amarillo, his mother Lori Mercer and her husband Joe of Anton, TX, his son Ayden Michael Crawford of Fritch, his brother Daniel Mercer and his wife Hali of Fritch and his sister Jessica Fortenberry and her husband Eddie Lee of Abernathy.
Published in Borger News Herald on Aug. 14, 2019