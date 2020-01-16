|
Thomas "Tommy" William Howard, 93 of Borger, went to his Heavenly home on Monday, January 13, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. Military and Masonic services will be performed at the graveside.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and friend. Tommy enjoyed telling great stories, traveling and camping with his family-especially his grandkids-at Fun Valley, CO, for 30 plus years. He loved the Lord, served faithfully, and cared for his family and friends deeply. To know him was to love him.
Tommy was born on October 21, 1926, in Carter, OK to George Dibril and Nancy Edna (Davis) Howard. He joined the Army on November 23, 1943, receiving an honorable discharge on March 8, 1944. He then went to join the Navy on October 20, 1944, serving his country for three more years.
Tommy married Nettie Geneva Chronister on September 20, 1947, on the McIntosh County Line in the rain with the best man holding an umbrella. In 1948 they moved to Borger, TX, where he worked for Phillips 66 for 33 years, retiring in October of 1984. He was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church. Tommy was a proud, faithful life and endowed member of Unity Masonic Lodge #1242 and endowed member of A&A Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, SJ, USA.
He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, beloved wife of 65 years Geneva, and son Thomas Leo Howard.
Surviving is his sons George Stanley Howard and wife Marsha of Yukon, OK. Ronald Howard and wife Joy of Fritch. Thirteen grandchildren Stacy Ashbrook and husband Doug of Lipan, TX; Jason Howard and wife Ladona of Yukon, OK; Tim Howard, Amie Savage and husband Dean all of Mustang, OK; Melissa Schick and husband Darren, Kristi Howard all of Fritch,TX; Adam Morris and wife Anna of Dallas, TX; 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and a host of friends.
Published in Borger News Herald on Jan. 16, 2020