Tommie Lindell Hale, of Fritch, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, in Amarillo.



She was born March 17, 1937 in Denison, Texas to Doug and Woody (Pritchard) Johnson . She married Arlen Hale, who preceded her in death, and they were Fritch residents for many years. She was a Baptist and was a homemaker. Tommie never met a stranger and was a wonderful, loving mother to her children. Tommie and Arlen loved to dance, especially square dancing.



She graduated from Phillips High School in 1956. She was a member of the Eastern Star and was a Den Mother and Troop Leader for the Boy Scouts. Many remember Tommie from her working at M.E. Moses, Mister Burger, Heard and Jones and KFC. She also worked at the Fritch Elementary School cafeteria. Arlen and Tommie also owned the Borger Health Club for a few years.



Tommie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arlen; and 2 brothers: Doug Johnson and Mike Johnson.



Her survivors include: a daughter, Tacy Hale of Borger; 3 sons: Kenny Hale and wife Nona of Borger, Joe Hale and wife Josefina of Richland Hills, Texas and Mark Hale of San Antonio, Texas; a sister, Phyllis Hicks of Sherman, Texas; 12 grandchildren: Jeremy Hale, Logan Hale and wife Gianna, Dillon Killpack, Bianca Hale, Morgan Hale, Dennis Lacson, Donna Lacson, Jonathan Hale and wife Ronnie, Jaycee Hale, John Dry, Elizabeth Dry and Sean Blankenship and 8 great grandchildren.



The family will welcome friends on Thursday, March 21 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains.



Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger, with Care Pastor Bobby Bridges officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Borger.



Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Fritch. Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 21, 2019