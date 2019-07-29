|
Tommy Ray Ferguson, of Stinnett, passed away at his home, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
He was born December 24, 1934 in Amarillo, Texas to Frantz "Curley" Ferguson and Edith Dora (Brown) Ferguson. On August 10, 1956, Tommy married Lois and this union lasted until her death in 1996.
Tommy was a member of the Stinnett Church of Christ and was known by many as the owner of Curley's Hardware and Auto, Stinnett, for many years.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois; his brother, Wayne Ferguson and his parents.
His survivors include: a daughter Tomagene Anthony and husband Blake of Amarillo; 2 sons: Terry Wayne Ferguson of Bugbee Heights and Tracy Dale Ferguson of Stinnett; 2 grandchildren and numerous friends and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Stinnett Church of Christ, 300 N. Wilhelm, Stinnett.
Interment will follow at Stinnett Cemetery.
Mr. Ferguson will lie in state at Brown's Chapel in Stinnett on Sunday, July 28 from Noon to 7:00 PM.
The family will welcome friends on Sunday, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel in Stinnett.
Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Stinnett.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 28, 2019