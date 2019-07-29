Home

Brown Funeral Directors - Borger
206 W 1st
Borger, TX 79008
(806) 273-7555
Tommy Ferguson
Lying in State
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown's Chapel of the Fountains,
206 W 1st
Borger, TX
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
rown Funeral Directors
206 W 1st
Borger, TX
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Stinnett Church of Christ
300 N. Wilhelm,
Stinnett, TX
Tommy Ray Ferguson


1934 - 2019
Tommy Ray Ferguson Obituary
Tommy Ray Ferguson, of Stinnett, passed away at his home, Thursday, July 25, 2019.

He was born December 24, 1934 in Amarillo, Texas to Frantz "Curley" Ferguson and Edith Dora (Brown) Ferguson. On August 10, 1956, Tommy married Lois and this union lasted until her death in 1996.

Tommy was a member of the Stinnett Church of Christ and was known by many as the owner of Curley's Hardware and Auto, Stinnett, for many years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois; his brother, Wayne Ferguson and his parents.

His survivors include: a daughter Tomagene Anthony and husband Blake of Amarillo; 2 sons: Terry Wayne Ferguson of Bugbee Heights and Tracy Dale Ferguson of Stinnett; 2 grandchildren and numerous friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Stinnett Church of Christ, 300 N. Wilhelm, Stinnett.

Interment will follow at Stinnett Cemetery.

Mr. Ferguson will lie in state at Brown's Chapel in Stinnett on Sunday, July 28 from Noon to 7:00 PM.

The family will welcome friends on Sunday, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel in Stinnett.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Stinnett.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 28, 2019
