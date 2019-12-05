|
Tony Book of Borger, Tx passed away peacefully in his home at approximately 2 p.m. on December 2nd, 2019 at the age of 58. Tony was preceded in death by his mother Rita Turner, step-mother Ina Book, and best friend Bobby Reyes. Tony is survived by his father Lawrence Book Jr; siblings Lawrence Book III, Indra Stukis-Harris, & Ilga Stukis-Martinez; children Steven Book, Coreene Martin, Michael Book, Kennedy Judkins, Adam Nielsen, Thomas Nielsen, Irene Book, & Ashley Stroup; grandchildren Hannah, Everlee, Maycee, Averie, & Wyatt; dear friends Velma, Valerie, Brittany, Yolanda, Cool, & Trish; and his loving fiance' Carolann Davis Nielsen.
Tony touched many people throughout the Texas panhandle as a home healthcare provider and impacted the lives of those under his care by earning the trust of his patients and their families as someone they could always depend on. Those who knew Tony, remember him as a man who's values were centered around his family and friends whom he loved dearly. Tony was a selfless man, one that never hesitated to put the needs of his family first and doing so brought him joy. Tony will be deeply missed and although this death will be mourned by many, we are so thankful to have shared his life's memories as a son, father, grandfather, and friend. Farewell Tony Book.
His life celebration will be at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at New Life Church, 2 Amaryllis St. in Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Dec. 6, 2019