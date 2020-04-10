|
Tony Julius Hughes, 59, of Borger, passed away April 9, 2020 in Lubbock.
He was born in Borger on February 18, 1961 to Frank and Mary Jo Hughes. He attended Borger schools, and was a lifetime resident.
Tony had worked at several places in Borger, including McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Allsups. He was known for providing excellent customer service. He enjoyed playing games and attending family gatherings. His hobbies were watching football and playing pool.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Walter Jones.
Tony is survived by his sister, Delores H. Blakemore; an aunt, Ivory Jean Smith; a nephew, Timothy W. Blakemore; nieces, Monica D. Blakemore and Treva Jones; great-nephews Dion Blakemore and Dontae Chambers; and great-nieces Hannah Johnson and Truzell Moore; along with a host of extended family and friends.
Cremation is under the direction of Burgin Funeral Home in Borger. Burial of his ashes will take place in a private family gathering at Westlawn Memorial Park.
Tony was much loved, and will be greatly missed.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 11, 2020