Home

POWERED BY

Services
BURGIN FUNERAL HOME - Borger
200 S McGee St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 273-3690
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mr Tony Julias Hughes


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mr Tony Julias Hughes Obituary
Tony Julius Hughes, 59, of Borger, passed away April 9, 2020 in Lubbock.

He was born in Borger on February 18, 1961 to Frank and Mary Jo Hughes. He attended Borger schools, and was a lifetime resident.

Tony had worked at several places in Borger, including McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Allsups. He was known for providing excellent customer service. He enjoyed playing games and attending family gatherings. His hobbies were watching football and playing pool.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Walter Jones.

Tony is survived by his sister, Delores H. Blakemore; an aunt, Ivory Jean Smith; a nephew, Timothy W. Blakemore; nieces, Monica D. Blakemore and Treva Jones; great-nephews Dion Blakemore and Dontae Chambers; and great-nieces Hannah Johnson and Truzell Moore; along with a host of extended family and friends.

Cremation is under the direction of Burgin Funeral Home in Borger. Burial of his ashes will take place in a private family gathering at Westlawn Memorial Park.

Tony was much loved, and will be greatly missed.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -