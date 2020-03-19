|
|
Utah Carroll Bentley, 84, a retired Stinnett, Texas, Chief of Police and resident of Lake City, Colorado, passed away on February 27, 2020, in Houston, Texas.
Bentley was born in Canadian, Texas, on October 3, 1935, to Vernoy and Aloha Bentley. His father was a minister and the family moved frequently to set up churches in Texas and Wyoming. As an adult, he moved to Stinnett, Texas, where he opened an automobile service station before joining the police department.
Bentley and his family moved to Lake City, Colorado, in 1988. After serving as Hinsdale County Undersheriff, Utah and wife Mae took over the local trash company which they ran together until retirement in 2001.
Bentley is preceded in death by his parents, sister Helen Dry Yancey, and grandson Shane Anderson.
Bentley leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Mae Bentley; daughters Aloha Pearson, Elizabeth "Tinker" Bell and husband David, and Paulette Bearrow and husband Patrick; sons Carroll Wayne Bentley and wife Mary, and Joe Hearn and wife Sandy; grandchildren Travis Anderson and wife Elizabeth, Jaye Paul Barber and wife Lindsay, Tabitha Bentley, Kristin Hearn and Gracie Mae Hearn; great grandchildren Hayden Anderson, Bryson Anderson, Gabriella Bentley and Jensen Barber; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hinsdale County Historical Society, PO Box 353, Lake City, CO 81235.
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 20, 2020