Vada Grace (Collins) Wilson, 75, passed away April 4, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm Monday, April 8, 2019 at Citizens Cemetery in Clarendon, Texas with Rev. Lance Wood, pastor of First Baptist Church Clarendon, officiating.



Pastor Jeremy and Pastor Garvie will be honoring Vada at a memorial service on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Hillsboro MB Church at 300 Prairie Point in Hillsboro, Kansas.





Vada was born in Borger, Texas. After High School, she worked for Phillips Petroleum, where she met and eventually married the love of her life, Darrell Wilson on July 3, 1963 in Borger. The greatest joy of her life was being a wife and a mother. The family moved to McPherson, Kansas where she touched many lives, making lifetime friendships. She and Darrell owned a popular donut shop, Carol Lee Donuts, and then later with Darrell, managed Rolling Acres Golf Club. She enjoyed playing golf and was quite good at it, beating Darrell on several occasions. Vada also enjoyed playing the piano and was involved in many Prayer groups. Vada was known for her great smile and positive attitude on life. She would like her remembrance to be that she was kind to others.





Vada was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Onnie Collins as well as her brother, Edgar Collins.



She is survived by her husband, Darrell and son, Ray Wilson, of Kansas City.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary