|
|
Virgie Hunt, 96, passed away on April 4, 2020. Private family graveside service will be at Westlawn Memorial Park, with Pastor Danny Courtney of First Baptist Church of Fritch officiating. Burial is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. Mrs. Hunt will lie in state Sunday Noon until 5:00 and Monday and Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Virgie was born September 13, 1923 in Electra, TX to Henry Kester Auldridge and Dellie Mae Wadlow Auldridge. She was a homemaker and loved to crochet, sew making wedding dresses and clothes. She loved fishing from the dock or the bank, no boats for her. She was a member of North Hills Baptists Church.
She was preceded in, her parents, her husband Clovis in 1997, and her three brothers.
Virgie is survived by her two sons Jerry Hunt and his wife Cathy of Borger and Danny Hunt and his wife Debbie of Amarillo, her sister Bonnie Lindsay of Amarillo, her four grandchildren Taffy Eubanks, Kandy Hunt and her wife Carrie, Donny Hunt and his wife Kristen, Amanda Wright and her husband Bobby, her eight great-grandchildren J. T. Eubanks, Kailey Brown, Bradyn Hunt, Avalon Hunt, Austin Hunt, Grayson Hunt, Christopher Wright and Colton Hunt and her three great-great-grandchildren A. J. Brown, Aubreeana Brown and Deacon Eubanks.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 8, 2020