Viva Belle Sewell passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Wheeler Nursing and Rehabilitation Home in Wheeler, Texas.
She was born May 8, 1923 at Lovelady, Texas to Eskel and Ruth (Millican) Lewis. On January 22, 1950, I.Q. "Ike" Sewell and Viva Lewis were married in Dallas, Texas.
Mrs. Sewell earned her Masters Degree and was a wonderful educator and teacher in many schools, including Borger Independent Schools, Sanford Fritch Schools, Clarendon College and Frank Phillips College. She also served on the Frank Phillips College Board of Regents. She was a member of St.Peters Episcopal Church; also, she served as Worthy Matron of Borger Eastern Star. In her spare time, she loved to dance.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Dr. Ike Sewell (1999); son, Kim Lewis Sewell (1999); 2 brothers: Howard Lewis and Harold Lewis and her parents.
Left behind to cherish her memory are 2 sons: Dr. Ron Hendrick, D.V.M. of Spring, Texas and Randy Sewell and wife Roberta of Skellytown, Texas; 5 grandchildren: Garrett Sewell, Stacey Barnes, Randy Hendrick, Chasty Gilder and Caryn Abernathy; and 10 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Texola Cemetery, Texola , Texas.
Mrs. Sewell will lie in state Thursday, March 12 from 8:00 AM- 5:00 PM and on Friday, March 13 from 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that memorial donations be made to the Kim and I.Q. Sewell Scholarship Fund at Frank Phillips College, 1301 W. Roosevelt, Borger TX 79007.
Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 13, 2020