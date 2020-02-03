|
|
Surrounded by his loving family, Walter D. Jones passed away early Friday morning, January 31, 2020 in Amarillo.
He was born April 16, 1941, at Logan, New Mexico to Walter and Edith Rose Jones. On September 10, 1958, Walter Jones and Matella Evans were married in Stinnett.
He was a member of Morse First Baptist Church, Morse, Texas. Until his retirement he worked on farms, driving tractors and combines.
Preceding him in death is a son, Ricky Jones (2008) and his parents.
Left behind to cherish his memory include: his wife, Marie; a daughter Deborah Tracy and husband Gary of Borger; a son Virgil Jones and wife Elizabeth of Canyon; 2 sisters: Elizabeth Stewart and husband Arthur of Lexington, Kentucky and Lynn Russell and husband Ronnie of De Leon, Texas; 5 brothers: Butch Jones of Tucumcari, New Mexico, Ray Jones and wife Betty of Alamogordo, New Mexico, Billy Jones of De Leon, Texas, Bobby Jones and wife Betty of Fort Worth, Tommy Jones and wife Kaylene of Tucumcari, New Mexico; 6 grandchildren: Clinton Jones and wife Trinette of Edmond, Oklahoma, Sandie Gillmore of Claude, Texas, Brittini Jones of Canyon, Texas, Brandy Jones and Michael Garrad of Stinnett, Texas, Haley Nixon and husband James of Stinnett, Texas, and Casey Jones and Dustin Ivy of Amarillo, Texas; 12 great grandchildren: Kierrah, Alexis, Ryley, Grady, Austin, Kolbi, Nicole, Darrian, Brandon, Dakota, D.J., Teagan and one-on-the way.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Morse First Baptist Church, 300 5th Street, Morse, Texas. Interment will follow at Stinnett Cemetery, Stinnett, Texas.
Mr. Jones will lie in state at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains on Saturday, February 1, from 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM and on Sunday, February 2, from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM.
The family will welcome friends at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger, on Monday, February, 3 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM.
Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Feb. 4, 2020