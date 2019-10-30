|
|
Wanda Arlene Wyatt, 67, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Riverview Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers her memory may be honored with a gift to Riverview Baptist Church, 500 Riverview St, Borger, Texas, 79007 or to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, #3 Care Circle, Amarillo, Texas, 79124.
Wanda was born August 20, 1952 in Borger to Roy Harold Johnson and Mable Alice Smith Johnson. She had a heart for people and showed that through her work as an activity director in nursing homes for over 23 years. Wanda enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She loved the Lord and enjoyed studying about Him. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and a great grandson, Tyler Howard.
Survivors include her sons, Rowdy Wyatt of Borger, Brad Howard and wife Sandra of Dallas; two grandchildren, Lacey Lusk and husband Justin, Jared Howard and wife Sierra; six great grandchildren with two on the way; and sisters, Debra Hunt and husband Danny of Amarillo, Lillian Hobbs and wife Myra of Edmond, Oklahoma.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 30, 2019